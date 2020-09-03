Tyson Foods to pilot health clinics near production facilities

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods, Inc. is partnering with Marathon Health to pilot seven health clinics near company production facilities.

The clinics will give Tyson team members and their families easier access to high-quality healthcare and, in most cases, at no cost (Team members enrolled in a high deductible health (HDHP) plan will pay a fee for visits until the deductible is met.)

The clinics, which will be operated by Marathon Health, will provide primary and preventive care, including health screenings, lifestyle coaching and health education, as well as behavioral health counseling.

They will also collaborate with plant community health providers, including primary care physicians and specialists, to ensure appropriate care is delivered.

Marathon Health was ranked the #1 worksite healthcare services provider by KLAS, an independent research firm that has been providing impartial insights to the healthcare industry since 1996.

The April KLAS 2020 report said, “Viewed as a strong partner, Marathon Health is the clear performance leader in this market. Clients report positive health outcomes (including improved management of weight and chronic conditions), and high satisfaction with the firm’s wellness and lifestyle coaching and proactive approach to employee health.”

One of the first clinics will be in Storm Lake, Iowa, where the company operates two plants and employs more than 3,300 people. A clinic will also be established at the company’s Holcomb, Kansas, plant that employs more than 3,000 people.

The locations of the other clinics will be disclosed soon. Marathon Health is targeting to start opening centers in the first half of 2021.