In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods has been ranked #1 again on Fortune Magazine’s list of “World’s Most Admired Companies” list in the “Food Production” category for the seventh consecutive year, the company announced Wednesday.

The annual survey, conducted by Fortune and Korn Ferry, asks top executives, directors and financial analysts to identify the companies that have the strongest reputations within their industries and across all industries.

To compile the rankings, the press release says corporate reputation and performance are measured against nine key attributes including innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, and social responsibility. Tyson ranks No. 1 in the Food Production category in all nine.

Tyson pointed back to its continued efforts of supporting U.S. team members and plant communities through numerous hunger and disaster relief efforts, community grants and on-site educational programs that helped the company earn its ranking.

In 2022, the company reportedly donated more than 18 million pounds of protein – the equivalent of 72 million protein servings – to food banks, pantries, and hunger relief organizations in plant communities and across the nation.

The company recently announced more benefits for its team members and $50 million in bonuses. The poultry company also announced plans to open a childcare center near its NWA campus.

“Our team members are the heart of our business and their hard work and dedication to win with excellence every day is what put us in the position to be recognized as a leading food company,” said Donnie King, president & CEO of Tyson Foods. “We’re honored to again be acknowledged and we’re committed to continuing to provide high-quality protein at good value to our growing world.”

The “World’s Most Admired Companies” list can be found on the Fortune website. For more information on how the rankings are determined, view the full methodology on Korn Ferry’s website.