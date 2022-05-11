SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods is helping its employees by offering a low-cost way to commute to work with its ride-share program.

“Commute with Enterprise” is a growing relationship between Tyson and Enterprise that began in 2021 and has since grown to include 26 facilities and helped more than 1,000 team members, saving an estimated four million commuter miles.

According to a press release, Enterprise works with each location to develop a “vanpooling plan,” which involves grouping employees based on where they live and when they work.

The program then provides each group with a minivan, SUV, or passenger van, along with maintenance and insurance, while the riders share responsibilities such as driving.

On average, Tyson says it costs between $15 and $25 per week to participate.

“We’re always looking for ways to create a better experience for our team members as many live and work in rural America and face long commute times,” said Hector Gonzalez, head of labor and team member relations for Tyson Foods. “This program gives them a reliable way to work while also helping them save money. It also helps offset the impact of higher fuel prices.”

Some plants are taking other measures to assist team members with transportation. For example, Tyson Foods’ facility in Eagle Mountain, Utah, created a car purchasing program by providing team members with three installments of $500 to help them buy reliable transportation.

Over the course of 90 days, $1,500 is paid directly to the dealership to support the purchase. Full-time and part-time hourly team members, management support and temporary hires are eligible for the program, according to the release.

To learn more about the career opportunities at Tyson Foods, visit tysonfoods.com/careers.