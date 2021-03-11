University of Arkansas professor wins GRAMMY Music Educator Award

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One University of Arkansas professor’s dedication and commitment to excellence in music education has garnered recognition well beyond campus.

Associate Professor of Music Education, Dr. Jeffrey Allen Murdock has been named as the recipient of the 2021 Music Educator Award™, Presented by the Recording Academy® and GRAMMY Museum®.

Dr. Jeffrey Allen Murdock/ L. McFalls Photography

Murdock also serves as Associate Director of Choral Activities at the University of Arkansas, where he conducts the Inspirational Chorale, the Razorback’s Chorus, and teaches courses within the choral music education curriculum.

Out of thousands of submissions and nominations, Murdock was one of ten semi-finalists for the Grammy Music Educator of the Year Award…it’s a recognition, he doesn’t take lightly.

“I hope that I make my fellow teachers proud and we’ll see what happens next,” said Dr. Murdock.

In a KNWA Voices of Courage special , Murdock sat down with Good Day NWA’s Jaclyn House for a one on one interview. The Mississippi native credits his success to those who have opened doors and opportunities throughout his career.

“It was my music teachers who took me for the first time out of state for festivals and competitions… it was my music teachers who taught me life lessons.” Murdock added.

Murdock will give an acceptance speech for the award on Thursday, March 11th at 7 p.m. CST, during the virtual GRAMMY in the Schools Fest.