BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A collaborative film project between Bentonville Film Festival and the University of Arkansas Department of Communication was honored with two awards Monday at the Broadcast Educator Association (BEA) 2022 Conference.

Blank Spaces: Breaking Barriers and Celebrating Authenticity in Queer Films – An Interactive Timeline was awarded both Best of Festival in the Interactive Multimedia and Emerging Technologies Competition and Best of Competition in the Interactive Reality Category.

According to a press release, the project is one of 19 entries, out of over 1,500 submissions from 300 schools, to win Best of Festival. The project initially debuted both the mini-documentary and augmented reality experience in the 21c Museum Hotel Bentonville video gallery in Bentonville.

The release describes Blank Spaces as “acknowledging the contributions of barrier-breaking individuals and milestone films that advanced LGBTQ+ voices needing a greater presence in the film industry.”

A group of students and faculty consultants at the University of Arkansas worked over the span of seven months researching and studying a library of 46 LGBTQ+ films to bring the project to life.

It reportedly consists of a mini-documentary and an augmented reality experience that comes to life to tell the story of LGBTQ+ films from 1922 to present day.

“One of the key concepts of this project was to make the user experience as immersive as possible. We wanted to take the audience back to the Stonewall Riots and put them in the shoes of LGBTQ+ filmmakers over the last century,” Assistant Professor Ringo Jones said. “Even the events that we live through can take on new meaning when we bring them to life with augmented reality. AR can serve as a time machine back to historical events or a catalyst for empathy training.”

U of A students originally began work with Bentonville Film Festival in late 2018 creating a project entitled Pioneering Female Filmmakers for the festival’s 2019 event.

“We are so proud of the work done with this project and feel honored to have such an important piece of work recognized by the Broadcast Educators Association,” Bentonville Film Festival President Wendy Guerrero said. “We hope this project, along with Bentonville Film Festival, inspires young filmmakers and creatives to continue to break down barriers and find strength through diversity in cinema.”

Blank Spaces will exhibit again May 19-22 at The Kaleidoscope LGBTQ+ Film Festival at the Argenta Community Theater in Little Rock. Passes to the festival can be purchased here.