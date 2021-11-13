U.S. Capitol Christmas tree stops in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree made a stop in Fayetteville Saturday on its 2021 tour.

Also known as, the “people’s tree”, its making the trip from California to its final destination, the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

The Capitol Christmas Tree Campaign exists to connect people all across the country who are taking part in holiday activities.

“When we go from place to place each city brings their own flavor and their personality to each event that we go to,” said U.S. Forest Service Spokesperson Samantha Reho.

Saturday’s stop in Fayetteville was number 20 of 25 stops, with the tree heading to Springfield, Missouri next.