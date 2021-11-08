U.S Capitol Christmas tree to make stop in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree will be making a stop on its journey to Washington D.C. in Fayetteville on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the intersection of North West Avenue and West Dickson Street.

Each year, the U.S. Forest Service provides a tree for the U.S. Capitol, which is displayed on the Capitol lawn. One trucking company is selected to deliver the tree from the national forest to its destination.

The tree is traveling 4,000 miles from the Six Rivers National Forest in California to the nation’s capital with Fayetteville being a stop along the way.

Those who choose to attend will get to see the 84-foot tall White Fir, nicknamed “Sugar Bear” and take part in local festivities. The event is free and open to the public.

