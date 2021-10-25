U.S. Department of Justice Database: thousands of records shared with Richard Barnett’s attorneys

Richard Barnett, 60, was arrested in Arkansas after he was photographed sitting in the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during riots at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photos: Washington County Sheriff’s Office and SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Department of Justice is sharing thousands of hours of video footage and hundreds of thousands of investigative documents with the attorneys of accused Capitol insurrectionists including Richard Barnett of Gravette.

According to a memorandum from the DOJ, the footage comes from multiple sources including U.S. Capitol surveillance footage, body camera footage, results of searches of devices and Stored Communications Act accounts, digital media tips, video from social networking site Parler, and news footage.

Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protests inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. – Demonstrators breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Other documents shared with Barnett’s attorneys include interviews with tipsters, witnesses, investigation subjects, defendants, and members of law enforcement.

The information will be made available to the defense teams of the people accused of participating in the insurrection on January 6.

Jan. 6, Capitol riot. Note from Richard Barnett inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

According to the court memo, the records were shared to a digital evidence website which allows legal defense teams to gain access and view the evidence.

The memo says around 4,800 hours or over four terabytes of footage from 515 cameras located inside the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center and on the Capitol grounds were uploaded to the website along with 15 camera maps of the interior of the Capitol Visitor’s Center and the interior of the Capitol.

Jan. 6. Richard Barnett at Capitol riot.

The memo also says around 1,600 hours of police body camera footage recorded by over 900 officers between 1-6 p.m. on January 6 was uploaded to the site along with a spreadsheet-based on GPS records.

Since September 14, 42 files consisting of police internal investigation reports and exhibits were added to a separate database. The memo says 31 files of digital exhibits to previously produced USCP Office of Professional Responsibility reports, and Capitol police radio communications and draft transcripts were also added.

(FILES) Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump, holds a piece of mail as he sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after protestors breached the US Capitol in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

The second database contains over 33,000 records from Capitol police, 23,000 records from D.C. police, and 56,000 records from the FBI’s main Capitol Breach file.

Barnett is scheduled to appear in court again on November 23. He last appeared in court on August 24 where his attorney asked for a second walkthrough of the Capitol.

The judge did not rule on the motion since the prosecution didn’t have a formal response.

Two other Arkansans are also accused in participating in the insurrection, Jon Thomas “JT” Mott of Yellville and Peter Stager of Conway.