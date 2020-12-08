UA civil engineering facility to be named for alumnus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new civil engineering research center in the Arkansas Research and Technology Park will be named for alumnus Grady E. Harvell in honor of his support of the project.

The facility will be named the Grady E. Harvell Civil Engineering Research and Education Center in honor of Harvell, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in 1972 and is the president of W&W|AFCO Steel.

An estate gift from the Harvell family helped the project reach its final fundraising goal, and the facility is now under construction.

The estate gift, along with others donated by the Harvell family, counted in Campaign Arkansas, the university’s recently concluded capital campaign that raised nearly $1.45 billion for the U of A.

The Grady E. Harvell Civil Engineering Research and Education Center will include a high-bay structural testing facility with a four-foot thick “strong-floor” for testing large-scale structural systems and components. It will also house a 25-ton rail crane to move heavy materials, allowing students and faculty members alike to conduct research.

Harvell said that the state’s steel industry has grown enough to need a facility like this one.

“When I was at the U of A in the late ’60s and early ’70s, in the structures field, the program we looked up to was Lehigh University in Pennsylvania,” he said “It’s my hope that, with the professors we have and the facilities we’re able to give them, our civil engineering program will be considered one of the elites so people will want to come here to get their bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.”