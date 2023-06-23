FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas Police need help finding the people who stole equipment from a construction site.

Police say two portable welding machines have been stolen from a site at the corner of Dickson and Duncan where the Institute of Integrative and Innovative Research is being built.

The first machine was reported stolen on June 16 and the second was reported stolen on Wednesday.

University police say the recent thefts should not have an impact on construction.

“It’s not going to delay the work because right away they go and get what they need to continue the job that they are doing. But it is a big aggravation and it is a loss of tools important for the job,” said Captain Gary Crain.

If you have information on this crime, call UA Police at 479-575-2222.