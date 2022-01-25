UAMS enrolling Northwest Arkansas fathers in Fatherhood FIRE program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences announced it is now enrolling Northwest Arkansas fathers in “Fatherhood FIRE,” a free program that connects dads to parenting education and resources.

Through the Fatherhood FIRE (Family-focused, Interconnected, Resilient and Essential) program, trained community health workers provide case management, resources and education to current and soon-to-be fathers

According to a press release, UAMS administers the program through its Office of Community Health and Research with funding by the U.S. Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families.

Children with fathers who are uninvolved or absent face significantly more challenges at home, in school and in adulthood, our programs help dads be the best versions of themselves so they can give their children more opportunities to succeed. Hershell West, research program manager for the UAMS Office of Community Health and Research

UAMS offers Fatherhood FIRE educational classes both virtually and in-person to dads in Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington counties.

In addition to receiving resources and education, UAMS said participants in Fatherhood FIRE are also eligible for multiple incentives to help their families lead “healthy, successful lives.”