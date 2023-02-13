FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences announced Monday that physical therapy students at its Northwest Regional Campus are offering free online classes starting Feb. 15.

The “Walk With Ease” classes will meet weekly via Zoom and teach participants how to safely make physical activity a part of their everyday life, particularly to manage arthritis pain.

“Research shows that walking is not only good for joints, but also helps improve the health of the heart, lungs and bones,” said John Jefferson, Ph.D., faculty co-advisor of the program and founding director of the UAMS Doctor of Physical Therapy program. “Walking can also help manage weight, which can reduce one’s risk for arthritis in the knee, heart disease and diabetes.”

According to a press release, the program allows individuals to work on their own, at their own pace, to increase their physical activity.

In addition to weekly group meetings on Zoom, Group leaders will also be actively involved through weekly emails that contain educational material and encouragement to maximize the six-week journey.

According to Dr. Christopher Walter, assistant professor and faculty co-advisor of the Walk With Ease program, “the program can be modified to meet the needs of individuals so each person can develop an exercise routine that fits their goals.”

Each course, regardless of the day you choose, will include six sessions.

To register for the Walk with Ease program, visit healthprofessions.uams.edu.