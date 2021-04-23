UAMS to perform free cataract surgery for Marshallese community

HAVANA, CUBA: A Cuban ophthalmologist makes an in-depth eye examination to a patient 01 December, 2006 at the Ophtalmologic Hospital Ramon Pando Ferrer in Havana, in the framework of the “Operacion Milagro”. Cuba is carrying out, alongside with Venezuela, Bolivia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras and Haiti the so-called “Operacion Milagro” to restore the sight to deprived people. According to official sources, about 500,000 patients from 28 Latin American countries have benefitted from this programme. AFP PHOTO/ADALBERTO ROQUE (Photo credit should read ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP via Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) will perform free cataract surgery for about 20 members of the Northwest Arkansas Marshallese community in Little Rock on Saturday.

The Harvey and Bernice Jones Eye Institute (JEI) at UAMS is hosting “The Gift of Sight” on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Surgeries, transportation, and foods will be provided to all patients at no cost, thanks to donations from anonymous donors and community partners, which include Alcon, the Henry Eye Clinic in Fayetteville and Plating Change-Trio’s Restaurant.

The ‘Gift of Sight’ will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Jones Eye Institute on the UAMS Campus (4105 Outpatient Circle, Little Rock).