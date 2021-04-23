UAMS to perform free cataract surgery for Marshallese community

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) will perform free cataract surgery for about 20 members of the Northwest Arkansas Marshallese community in Little Rock on Saturday.

The Harvey and Bernice Jones Eye Institute (JEI) at UAMS is hosting “The Gift of Sight” on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Surgeries, transportation, and foods will be provided to all patients at no cost, thanks to donations from anonymous donors and community partners, which include Alcon, the Henry Eye Clinic in Fayetteville and Plating Change-Trio’s Restaurant.

The ‘Gift of Sight’ will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Jones Eye Institute on the UAMS Campus (4105 Outpatient Circle, Little Rock).

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers