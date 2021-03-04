UAPD: 4th on-campus rape reported of 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Police Department (UAPD) reported an on-campus rape today, making it the fourth one this year.

The alleged incident happened at Maple Hill East dorm on Thursday, January 21, but was reported Wednesday, March 3.

The case and is under investigation, according to Captain Crain.

Captain Crain said the victim is acquainted with the person accused.

Names and ages are not being released, according to UAPD.

Another rape was reported at Maple Hill South on January 19.

Rapes were reported on February 1 at Hotz Hall and February 7 at Walton Hall, according to a UAPD report.