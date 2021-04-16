UAPD investigates assault and attempted robbery on Razorback Road

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police are investigating an attempted robbery and assault that occurred overnight on the University of Arkansas campus.

According to a safety warning from campus, around 3 a.m., a person that is not a student or faculty reported the attempted robbery and assault occurred on Razorback Road north of Maple Street.

A white male approached on foot and asked to borrow the person’s phone. She refused and the suspect pushed her to the ground and made an attempt to remover her clothing before running away south on Razorback Road.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact UAPD at 479-575-2222. Counseling and Psychological Services at the Pat Walker Health Center is available for any students affected by the incident and can be reached 24 hours at 479-575-5276.

