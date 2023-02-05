BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to the United States Census Bureau, in the last few years, the U.S. has seen an increase in minority-owned businesses.

By 2044, the U.S. Bureau predicts that the nation’s prosperity will rely even more on minorities.

As Northwest Arkansas continues to gain on average 30 new people a day, this could impact this region greatly.

“In a place like Northwest Arkansas where you can come here an idea and you can see that idea that germination and that there are so many organizations willing to support that idea and to support your business this is a great place to be to try to jumpstart and grow a business,” Randy Wilburn said.

Randy Wilburn is the owner of Encourage Build and Grow and promotes the idea of entrepreneurship, business, and culture.

“I see Black people starting new things and that’s just what I’m most excited about because that just means that there are more opportunities,” Wilburn said.

The U.S. Bureau estimated in 2020 out of 1.15 million minority business owners, 140,000 of them were African American-owned businesses.

“I think that is significant for businesses for more black businesses because representation matters,” Wilburn said.

Enoch Acheapong and his wife Genevieve Sarpong own a newly formed business located in Bentonville called “Geviemart.”

“The people here are just awesome I’ve had great experiences throughout all my life over here and I can just say that I’m blessed,” Acheapong said.

Enoch and Genevieve are both from Ghana and sell African and Caribbean food.

“The fact that we can share our culture and stuff and people here are really happy to learn about this different culture and all that just really makes us happy,” Sarpong said.

Wilburn encourages people of color to continue on the path of taking on the role of leadership.

“Anyone that’s just thinking about starting a business to get out there and do your due diligence and get that business started,” he said.