United Way holds “Fill the Bus” school supply drive

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As local schools get ready to start up, one organization is making sure area kids have all the supplies they need to be successful.

The United Way of Northwest Arkansas held its first “Fill the Bus” school supply distribution Tuesday in Lowell.

Corporate partners like Bic, Crayola, and Mead made big donations this year and for some rural school districts in the area, this kind of assistance is crucial.

“It’s very critical. We’ve already had 150 families — students, individual students — request school supply assistance. And so this will help us meet those needs,” said Gravette Counselor Tabby Crane.

Anyone who’d like to help the United Way give supplies to area schools can donate by texting ‘FTB’ to 30306.

To donate online, visit www.unitedwaynwa.org/bus.

