United Way of Northwest Arkansas Fill the Bus Event going online-only

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The United Way of Northwest Arkansas will hold its annual Fill the Bus Event in a 100 percent virtual format beginning immediately, according to a release from the organization on Monday.

The initiative provides school supplies to kids to “help to create a road map to prosperity for disadvantaged children in Northwest Arkansas.”

Through a partnership with Walmart, the community can now purchase school supplies through the “Walmart Registry for Good,” and the items will ship directly to the United Way of NWA Office

The supplies will be distributed to 15 local school districts as the new school year approaches.

You can donate now at unitedwaynwa.org/bus.