ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — United Way and Arkansas 211 are celebrating 211 Day, which helps Arkansans throughout the state access help for immediate or long-term challenges they’re facing.

A release notes that throughout 2022, trained call specialists connected people to locally available services, including help with rent, food, utility bills, and health care. For example, 11,216 connections were made to utility assistance, 9,169 connections to assist with housing, and 5,706 connections were made to reduce hunger.

“People reached out to Arkansas 211 this year to find information on basic needs, like heating

or utility assistance, elder care, or to find the closest food bank. They also called for everyday

information like where to take their child for developmental screening or how to locate job

training or find free tax filing support,” Mudd said.

Arkansas 211 is described as a “free, confidential, 24-hour information and referral service that connects residents with health and human services support.” Anyone in need of help or information can call 211 or TEXT 211 to 898-211 to reach a trained 211 call resource specialist.

211 Day is Saturday, Feb. 11.