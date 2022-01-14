University of Arkansas announces mass COVID-19 testing event

(FILE) A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021.(Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As students return to campus for the start of the spring semester, the University of Arkansas is taking extra precaution by offering a mass COVID-19 testing clinic for the first five weeks of the semester, starting Jan. 18, a university news release announced.

The walk-up clinic will be held outside at the Union Mall for all members of the campus community, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Jan. 18 through Feb. 18). Participants will be asked to complete a brief registration form before testing.

The clinic will be conducted by an outside vendor and is open to members of the campus community not experiencing symptoms.

Those who are experiencing symptoms should make an appointment at the Pat Walker health Center or at an off-campus medical provider, the release said.

Organizers asks those attending to keep these details in mind:

Please bring your ID and insurance card if you have one.

Cost

For those with medical insurance, there are no out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing on campus – as long as you can provide your insurance card at the time of testing.

Insurance co-pays or deductibles will not be charged to insured persons presenting their insurance cards at the test site.

The vendor encourages you to check with your insurance company about testing coverage. While vendor will not charge for any copays or deductibles, your insurance company may deny coverage and bill for testing charges.

The testing contractor is required to notify you if an insurance provider denies reimbursement for testing.

For the uninsured, you will not be charged for testing IF you can provide a social security number instead.

For the uninsured without a social security number (who are asymptomatic), a $100 fee will be required for testing.

PCR testing, the gold standard for accurately detecting an active COVID-19 infection, will be utilized for all testing at the clinic.

The mass testing clinic will provide testing only and will not include medical provider follow-up.

Participants should arrive at the registration tent and will then be directed to a testing tent.

Anyone who is considered a close contact or may have recently been exposed to COVID-19 (but is not experiencing symptoms) should be tested.

No appointment is necessary for the event.