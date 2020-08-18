University of Arkansas awarded $1 million to recruit underrepresented STEM students

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas has been awarded more than $1 million from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to “support the recruitment and retention of doctoral students from populations that are historically underrepresented in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, the STEM fields,” according to a release from the university on Tuesday.

Money from the grant will provide a $32,000 stipend, plus “additional support costs,” to a cohort of 12 students pursuing doctoral degrees in the NSF’s “Ten Big ideas” priority areas, including “Harnessing the Data Revolution” at the University of Arkansas.

The National Science Foundation identifies underrepresented groups as: African Americans, Hispanic Americans, American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians and Native Pacific Islanders.

“As we build a more diverse, equitable and inclusive University of Arkansas, we are grateful for this significant award supporting our efforts and, most importantly, our students,” said Yvette Murphy-Erby, vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion. “The remarkable Ph.D. students who will benefit from this grant will take their place among the leaders in STEM fields and will inspire generations of future leaders from underrepresented populations.”

The money, $1,075,000 in total, was awarded through the Arkansas Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation (ARK-LSAMP) program, “the state’s subset of a national program that assists universities and colleges in diversifying the science, technology, engineering and mathematics workforce for the nation.”

Researchers for the program include:

Jorge Almodovar, assistant professor and Ray C. Adam Chair in chemical engineering

Anissa Buckner, chair of the Department of Biology at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Yvette Murphy-Erby, vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion

Kim LaScola Needy, dean of the graduate school and international education

Joseph Steinmetz, chancellor

“There is a lack of professionals from these underrepresented groups in academia, industry and the public sector, and there’s a need to train that future workforce,” Almodovar, who will serve as site director for the project, overseeing its implementation, said. “People from underrepresented groups need role models who look like them. Because this program focuses on Ph.D. students, that means they’re likely to be the next generation of faculty members, industry leaders and science policy experts, working at places like the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health. As we train more students from these groups, they become role models for others, and the numbers continue to grow.”

The university says the program will provide funding, training, and a support network for doctoral students, all of which are critical to growing the pipeline of STEM leaders from historically underrepresented backgrounds.”