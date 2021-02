FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas – Fayetteville will delay its campus operations until 10 a.m. on Wednesday due to inclement weather, according to a RazALERT sent to students.

On-campus and hybrid classes before 10 a.m. are canceled, the notice states. Buses start at 9:15 a.m..

Remote and online-only classes will continue as regularly scheduled.