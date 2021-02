FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas has canceled in-person classes for February 15 due to winter weather.

According to the university, the campus will be closed on Sunday, February 14 and Monday, February 15. All in-person classes will be canceled for those days.

Students are asked to check with faculty on hybrid and remote class status.

