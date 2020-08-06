University of Arkansas’ capital campaign raises nearly $1.45 billion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas announced on Thursday that it raised nearly $1.45 billion during its eight-year capital campaign, ‘Campaign Arkansas.’

The university says the gifts and pledges made during the campaign will “advance academic opportunity at the university, continue to transform the campus and promote student success.”

Gifts from individuals, such as alumni, friends, parents, faculty and staff, made up 22% of the campaign total. Another 24% came from corporations, while 47% came from foundations and 7% came from other organizations, including trusts and estates, according to a UA release.

“The success of Campaign Arkansas can be attributed to the generosity of the university’s alumni and friends and support from the entire campus community, as well as the hard work of our deans and unit leaders and advancement team,” Chancellor Joe Steinmetz said. “All of these groups were unwavering in their commitment to strengthening the university and providing additional resources for student and faculty success.

Over the course of the eight-year campaign, gifts accounted for the following:

37% — Student scholarships and academic programs

25% — Faculty and staff support

32% — Capital improvements

6% — Other key initiatives

The largest gift during the campaign was a $194.7 million grant from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation for the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research (I3R).

Campaign Arkansas was led by a 128-person steering committee and 12 individuals who served on the executive committee.

Co-chairs, who served in one- or two-year terms, included Boyce Billingsley, the late Marilyn Bogle, Johnelle Hunt, Sandra Connor, Robert Connor, William T. Dillard II, Doug McMillon, Shelley McMillon, Reynie Rutledge Sr. and Steuart Walton.