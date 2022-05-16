FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas is in the final stages of negotiations to make Coca-Cola the university’s exclusive non-alcoholic cold beverage sponsor and provider once again.

According to a press release, the university recently issued written notice of its intent to award the contract to Coca-Cola, contingent on the completion of a mutually acceptable agreement. The planned deal will cover a 10-year period and will take effect July 1.

Prior to the current agreement with PepsiCo that ends on June 30, Coca-Cola was the beverage provider for UA for many decades.

“We are glad to have the opportunity to partner with The Coca-Cola Company and Ozarks Coca-Cola Bottling Company to bring Coke products to our campus and athletic events,” said interim Chancellor Charles Robinson. “It’s important to point out that this new agreement will also benefit our students in the form of internship opportunities and funding for student scholarships. Funding will also support sustainability efforts on campus. I’m grateful to the evaluation committee and to all those at the university who have played a role in establishing this new partnership.”

Coca-Cola was selected to be the university’s exclusive cold beverage sponsor after submitting “the best overall proposal in a competitive selection process.” Once completed, the Coca-Cola agreement will consist of an initial fixed-length term and a series of annual renewal options that will run through June 2032.

As part of the contract, a variety of Coca-Cola cold beverages will be available on campus, including Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta, Dasani, BodyArmor and Minute Maid. In addition, Dr Pepper and Monster brands, distributed in the region by Ozarks Coca-Cola, will also be available. Gatorade will continue to be the official Isotonic Drink Sponsor of Razorback Athletics.

Along with supplying campus dining facilities and vending machines, Coca-Cola products will be served at Razorback Athletics venues. As part of the agreement, the university will recognize Coca-Cola as the exclusive beverage sponsor in various university athletic venues such as Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Bud Walton Arena, Baum-Walker Stadium, Bogle Park, Barnhill Arena and John McDonnell Field. Coca-Cola will have opportunities to showcase its brand on campus through sponsored events and initiatives.

The contract’s total value, including ancillary benefits, will not be known until final negotiations have been completed.