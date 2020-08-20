University of Arkansas confirms two positive COVID-19 cases on campus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There have been two positive COVID-19 cases on the University of Arkansas campus during the week of August 10.

A total of 272 people have been tested.

According to the website, two other cases were self-reported positives and one was from the ADH.

The website says, “The positive case information in this report includes individuals who may have been on the university’s main campus or other Fayetteville locations at any time this semester including the two-week period before the first day of classes on Aug. 24.”