University of Arkansas enrollment remains stable amid COVID-19 pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Enrollment at the University of Arkansas topped 27,500 for the fourth consecutive year, the college announced on Friday.

The university says it welcomed 27,549 students to the fall semester, either in-person or learning remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2019, enrollment at UA was 27.559, short of a record-high in 2018 — 27,778.

“With the volatility of the ongoing pandemic over the last several months, we are pleased by the growth in the freshman class and with transfer students,” said Suzanne McCray, vice provost for enrollment and the dean of admissions. “We understood this was going to be an unconventional start to the fall semester, but recruiters were able to pivot to an online environment for prospective students and advisors connected individually with incoming students.”

Enrollment in the graduate school hit a record-high 4,354 students this year, a nearly 4.5 percent increase over 2019.

Programs reporting growth include the College of Education and Health Professions, the College of Engineering, and most notably the Walton College of Business, which led all others with a 30% increase in graduate enrollment.

Overall, Arkansans made up 55.3 percent of enrollment with 2490 being freshman, nearly a 4 percent jump from 2019. Overall freshman enrollment is also back up from the previous year to 4,780.

Women made up the majority of the incoming class with 54.8 percent, compared to 45.2 percent for men. The percentage of women in the university’s total enrollment went up from last year, now making up 54.5% compared to 45.5% for men.

The number of enrolled students from underrepresented groups increased again to 5,925, an increase of nearly 300 students from 2019 and making up more than 21% of the student population. Hispanic and Latino students had the biggest jump, increasing to 2,531, adding more than 160 enrollees. The number of African-American students also rose to 1,251.

According to the university, these figures are based on the 11th day enrollment “snapshot” required by the Department of Higher Education, and taken this year on Sept. 8. The numbers are expected to change slightly as corrections are made and officially reported in October.