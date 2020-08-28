University of Arkansas journalism program to run ArkansasCovid.com

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas’ School of Journalism and Strategic Media will take over management and operations of ArkansasCovid.com, the university announced in a release on Thursday.

We are excited to announce that @ArkansasCovid , a leading news source for daily COVID-19 data and trends in AR since March 2020, is being transferred to us for daily management and operations. The project will be led by @rwells1961 and his data journalism students. — UARK Journalism (@uarkjournalism) August 28, 2020

Founded by Misty Orpin, a journalist, small business owner and mother of two, Arkansascovid.com began as a personal project in March and quickly gained widespread acclaim for its “colorful data visualizations, frequent Twitter updates and Orpin’s incisive analysis.”

I'm beyond excited to share that @uarkjournalism will soon be taking the lead on Arkansas Covid! Its excellent team, led by @rwells1961, will continue to provide deep diving data analysis for Arkansans. https://t.co/YKWgOEzlPi — ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) August 28, 2020

In May, Orpin, working in partnership with Rob Wells, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Journalism, added an intern from the University of Arkansas to assist with the daily production of demographic data.

As the website’s workload grew, Orpin asked the School of Journalism to operate ArkansasCovid.com full-time.

Over the past few months, this project has grown far beyond a one-woman show. I'm so grateful that @maryhennigan_ and her talented colleagues will be moving it forward with a consistency I could only dream of. — ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) August 28, 2020

The Journalism School will devote a “mix of graduate students and students in Wells’ data journalism class to operate Arkansascovid.com, providing students an extraordinary opportunity to work with a real time data journalism website.”

The transition is set to be finalized on September 14, and Orpin will continue to provide analysis and commentary “as needed.”

“I’ve been so gratified at the way the community has embraced this platform and created a welcoming space to share information about Covid in our state,” Orpin said. “Its growth in the past few months wouldn’t have been possible without help from the partnership with the UA. I’m thrilled to be handing it off to the UA team, in whom I have utmost confidence to shepherd it to even greater usefulness for everyday Arkansans.”

What is ArkansasCovid.com?

The core goals for Arkansas Covid are: