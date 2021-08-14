University of Arkansas Marching Band welcomes students as they return to campus

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Marching Band welcomed students back to campus this weekend.

EmmaLe Davis works with the university’s division of student affairs. She says the band brings even more excitement on move in day.

“Tt’s a real crowd pleaser, the students like to see the families like it. They play the fight song and everyone goes crazy. It’s really fun to see the band out here,” Davis said.

Arkansas students will continue to move in through August 21. The first day of class is on Monday, August 23.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers