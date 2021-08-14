University of Arkansas Marching Band welcomes students as they return to campus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Marching Band welcomed students back to campus this weekend.

EmmaLe Davis works with the university’s division of student affairs. She says the band brings even more excitement on move in day.

“Tt’s a real crowd pleaser, the students like to see the families like it. They play the fight song and everyone goes crazy. It’s really fun to see the band out here,” Davis said.

Arkansas students will continue to move in through August 21. The first day of class is on Monday, August 23.