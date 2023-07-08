FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Faculty Senate has a new leader, educational leadership professor John Pijanowski.

The Faculty Senate is the general legislative body that has sole jurisdiction over things such as admission requirements, curriculum and course degree requirements, and recommendations to the Board of Trustees.

Pijanowski said in the past few years, dealing with the pandemic, they have had to be reactive to a lot of things and he’s looking forward to being more proactive this upcoming school year.

“We had sharp disagreements about what we should be doing but there was so much communication at every level about what we could do. And what we wanted to do, that we were able to find common ground,” said Pijanowski.

He said the university will have to find ways to adapt as new laws may appear that put more restrictions on public higher education.

UofA has already said that the latest Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action should not have an impact on its admissions processes.

The Senate typically meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. in the engineering building. The meetings are open to the public.