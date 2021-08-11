University of Arkansas offering incentives for vaccinated students

In this Sept. 5, 2015, photo, Arkansas mascot Big Red waves at fans before the NCAA college football game against UTEP at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Samantha Baker)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — All vaccinated students at the University of Arkansas will be eligible to enter into weekly drawings for prizes throughout the fall semester, according to the university’s website.

Prizes include $500 scholarships, Razorback football ticket packages, a Grand Canyon backpacking trip, and more.

Get vaccinated. Get rewarded. All vaccinated students – regardless of vaccination date – are eligible for weekly drawings beginning Sept. 1 that include $500 scholarships, parking/dining/bookstore credits & trips. Enter to win! #uark https://t.co/vRqaUnXUTd pic.twitter.com/4wiJlawoB2 — University of Arkansas (@UArkansas) August 11, 2021

At least 15 prizes, including three of the $500 scholarships, will be awarded each week.

Drawings begin on September 1 and will be held throughout the semester for all vaccinated students who enter.

Unvaccinated students will become eligible as soon as they are vaccinated.

New winning names will be drawn randomly each week.

Weekly Drawing Incentives for Vaccinated Students

$500 Scholarships (45 opportunities to win)

(45 opportunities to win) $100 Parking Permit Credits (250 opportunities)

(250 opportunities) $100 Bookstore Gift Cards (17 opportunities)

(17 opportunities) $100 Chartwells Dining Gift Cards (5 opportunities)

(5 opportunities) Razorback Football Tickets + Parking Pass (6 opportunities to win, 4 tickets each) Set of 4 tickets, plus parking pass,to one of the following games at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium: Rice (Sept. 4) Texas (Sept. 11) Georgia Southern (Sept. 18) Auburn (Oct. 16) Mississippi State (Nov. 6) Missouri (Nov. 26)

(6 opportunities to win, 4 tickets each) Grand Canyon backpacking trip (1 opportunity) Hike in the beautiful Grand Canyon National Park over Thanksgiving Break! Enjoy 4 nights and 5 days deep within the walls of America’s largest canyon. This trip is suitable for beginners, but participants are expected to carry everything they will need for four days in their backpacks as they hike in and out of the canyon.

(1 opportunity) Buffalo River Canoe Trip for two (1 opportunity for 2 students) Spend 4 days canoeing the Buffalo River! This trip will take you through the Buffalo River Wilderness, one of the most pristine watersheds in our part of the country. Sleep on the banks, paddle the calm waters, cook great meals, and see places that not many others get to see!

(1 opportunity for 2 students) Weekend Camping rental package for two (1 opportunity for 2 students) Includes a two-person tent, two sleeping bags with pads, a two-burner stove and cook set.

(1 opportunity for 2 students) Weekend Mountain Bike rental (1 opportunity) Includes a full-suspension mountain bike and helmet.

(1 opportunity) Walmart AMP Voucher Packages for two (5 opportunities for 2 students) Events include: Pitbull – Sept. 8 Machine Gun Kelly – Oct. 2 Thomas Rhett – Oct. 3

(5 opportunities for 2 students) Walton Arts Center Voucher Packages for two (7 opportunities for 2 students) Events include: Huntertones (Starrlight Jazz Series) – Sept. 10 The Truth Has Changed (10×10 Arts Series) – Oct. 7 Raj Suresh: 4,000 Days (Mosaix) – Oct. 23

(7 opportunities for 2 students) TheatreSquared Vouchers for two (15 opportunities for 2 students) Good for two prime tickets to any 2021 TheatreSquared performance (reserve ahead to guarantee seats).

(15 opportunities for 2 students) Faulkner Performing Arts Center Event Tickets (1 opportunity, 4 tickets) Four tickets to enjoy a performing arts event at this magnificent campus venue this fall or next spring.

Prize winners agree to allow the university to utilize their name and/or likeness to publicize the effort.

Proof of vaccination (defined as one dose of Johnson & Johnson or second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine) is required to claim prizes.