University of Arkansas Police investigate rape at co-ed dorm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating a report of rape at a co-ed dormitory from Saturday night.

According to a UA crime log, the incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, October 2, at Pomfret Hall on the campus of the University of Arkansas.

University police Captain Gary Crain said an 18-year-old woman came into the police department to report an 18-year-old man she knew had raped her. Crain added both involved are students on campus.

“Officers investigating the crime are collecting evidence and talking to other people who have information about the incident,” Crain said.

Home to approximately 750 students, Pomfret Hall is the single largest residence hall on the University of Arkansas campus. It features its own dining hall inside the building, two classrooms, meeting rooms, a music room, and a large lounge area. | Courtesy: University of Arkansas

According to the University of Arkansas website, Pomfret Hall is the single largest residence hall on the University of Arkansas campus housing about 750 students. It consists of three basic parts: the eight-story B-wing and on the north side, the three-story C- and four-story D-wing on the north side of the building. Each wing is co-ed by floor.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Washington County prosecutor. No arrests have been made at this time.

“Last year there were very few reported rapes on campus because the campus was closed,” Crain said referring to 2020. “This year the department has received several reports at the beginning of the school year.”

In 2021, the department has investigated seven rape cases and one sexual assault case. The department took one report in January, two reports in February, and two reports in March.

“This year has been really different. Quite a few reports have come in,” Crain said. “Within just the first 3 months we had 5 reports.”

In April, the department took a report of sexual assault and in May the department took a report of a rape that stemmed from a February 2020 incident.

On August 14 around 3:00 a.m. a female student reported a man assaulted her in the northwest area of Old Main lawn after he volunteered to walk her to campus. Crain said that investigation is still ongoing.

“People are committing crimes against people they know and should not take advantage of situations because we will investigate crimes committed,” said Crain.