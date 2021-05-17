University of Arkansas police investigates 6th reported rape since January 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating a report of a rape that occurred in Maple Hill South.

According to the UAPD crime log, the rape occurred on February 14, 2020.

According to Capt. Gary Crain with the University of Arkansas Police Department, both individuals involved are 19-years-old and lived on campus. Crain added the man and woman knew each other.

The crime log shows the report was filed at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021.

The victim reported the crime to UAPD authorities and described the crime, according to Crain.

Police are attempting to interview the suspect. Due to the length of time from the incident to the report, Crain said the only thing police can collect is statements.

UAPD will then provide the case information to the Washington County prosecutor.

This makes the 6th reported rape since January 2021.

“This is a little unusual to get this many reports in such a short time,” Crain said. “Within the first three months of the year, we had 5 reports of rape.”

Crain said the investigation is still active and ongoing.