FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas police are looking for a missing man, according to a Facebook post.

Austin Goldsmith, 29, was last seen leaving the U of A campus at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 8.

If you have seen Austin or know of his whereabouts, call UAPD at 479-575-2222.