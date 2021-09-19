University of Arkansas Police: Uber driver allegedly threatened passengers, brandished firearm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas police are investigating an alleged altercation between an Uber driver and two passengers, both U of A students.

Police said in a safety warning sent to students early Sunday morning that the passengers and the driver got into a verbal altercation after the passengers asked for a change of destination.

“The driver is alleged to have used offensive language related to same-sex relationships,” police said in the report.

The driver then ordered the passengers to exit the vehicle. After they exited the altercation continued and the driver allegedly displayed a firearm before getting back in the vehicle and driving away.

The incident reportedly occurred near the intersection of Razorback Road and Meadow Street.

University police remind students to be alert and cautious.