University of Arkansas president recommends Fulbright statue stays in place

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a letter to the Board of Trustees, University of Arkansas President Donald Bobbitt recommended keeping the J. William Fulbright statue on campus.

The recommendation by former Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz was to move the statue elsewhere on campus but keep the name of the college.

Bobbitt wrote in his resolution that Act 1003 of 2021 prevents moving or relocating monuments on public property.

He also directed the university to add contextualization to the Fulbright statue in its current location, “that affirms the University’s commitment to racial equality and acknowledges Senator Fulbright’s complex legacy, including his record on international affairs, Civil Rights legislation, and racial integration.”

“If a path presents itself at a later time to consider the relocation of the statue that is consistent with state law, the Board can revisit this issue,” Bobbitt wrote.

Bobbitt also supported the renaming of Brough Commons due to, “the limited connection of Governor Brough to the University and its students, faculty and staff, and directs that the name be removed from the dining facility.