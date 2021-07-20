University of Arkansas Provost reiterates vaccines, masks to be optional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas Provost Charles Robinson sent a message to the faculty and staff at the U of A Tuesday reiterating the school’s position on COVID-19 vaccines and mask wearing.

Robinson said that while the University is encouraging students to get vaccinated, it will not be mandatory for individuals on campus to be vaccinated.

“We’re currently collaborating with student groups on additional efforts to encourage vaccination this summer and fall,” Robinson said in the email.

He also said that mask-wearing is not required for vaccinated individuals and soon will be optional for all.

“We still encourage those who are not vaccinated and vaccinated people who are immunocompromised to continue to wear masks in indoor settings,” Robinson said.

The University of Arkansas continues to update its COVID-19 campus guidance as the circumstances change. For the latest info, visit the University’s website.

