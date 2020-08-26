University of Arkansas reports 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday with 15 new cases, raising the total to 44 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from August 24-25.

Eight of the cases were self-reported to the university, while seven came from on-campus testing.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 1.2 percent.

According to UA, “the positive case information in this report includes individuals who may have been on the university’s main campus or other Fayetteville locations at any time this semester including the two-week period before the first day of classes on Aug. 24.”

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).