University of Arkansas ROTC commander commissioned in Space Force

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas’ Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps commander and professor of aerospace studies was commissioned as a lieutenant colonel into the United States Space Force Thursday, February 25.

Lt. Col. Brian W. Capps was commissioned last month by Col. Allen R. Henderson, commander of the AFROTC Southwest Region.

Before he joined the U of A AFROTC program, Capps served as a staff officer of Supreme Allied Command Transformation, working closely with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Capps is the first officer at U of A Det030 to be a part of the U.S. Space Force.

The U.S. Space Force, a military branch under the Department of the Air Force, was created in December 2019.

