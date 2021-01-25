University of Arkansas student dies at fraternity house

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A University of Arkansas student died on Saturday, January 23 at a fraternity house.

According to Captain Gary Crain with the University of Arkansas Police Department, the call came in at 1:23 p.m. for a 20-year-old student who had passed out in the bathroom at the fraternity.

Police say the student was unresponsive when they arrived on scene.

Crain says there is no indication of what could have caused the death at this time.

Neither the student’s name nor the house where the death occurred have been released.

