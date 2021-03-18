University of Arkansas student dies off-campus

Northwest Arkansas News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A University of Arkansas student has died off-campus, according to a professor who knew him personally.

Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department said at 7 a.m. Thursday, police responded to 661 S. Royal Oak in reference to a death. Upon arrival, police discovered a 20-year-old male unresponsive.

The body will be sent to the state crime lab to determine the cause of death. KNWA/FOX24 isn’t releasing the man’s name at this time, but police confirmed next-of-kin has been identified.

Michelle LeBlanc, an UA professor, said the man was a student.

“He was a good guy, came to my house,” said LeBlanc, whose niece dated the student. “[He was] very sweet, incredibly polite, just an all-American kid. Just precious.”

No foul play is suspected at this time, according to police.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to a University of Arkansas spokesperson who said administrators are looking into the matter.

