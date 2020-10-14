University of Arkansas temporarily waiving application fees for in-state students

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas is temporarily waiving its application fees for in-state students from October 15-17 as part of a ‘Free Application Days’ event.

According to a release from UA on Wednesday, the Office of Admissions is partnering with the Provost’s Office to waive the application fee for any Arkansas student who applies for undergraduate admission on one of the three days.

“The University of Arkansas wants to do everything it can to support students in the state as they are trying to negotiate college planning in unprecedented times,” said Charles Robinson, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at the U of A. “This is just one of many ways that our Office of Admissions is working to help families who have students ready to take that next important step in their education.”

Students can visit apply.uark.edu to begin the application process and click the ‘Free Application Days’ box at the end of the from in place of paying the fee.

The University of Arkansas is also offering test-optional admission “in order to to support students in the state who may have missed testing opportunities due to COVID-19.”

High school seniors are encouraged to start the process early to have time to take care of everything on the going-to-college checklist.

“This event is part of our YOU CAN outreach to high school and transfer students in Arkansas,” said Suzanne McCray, vice provost for enrollment and dean of admissions. “We want to help students start early so that they have plenty of time to apply for scholarships, complete financial aid, plan for housing, and sign up for orientation. Having everything set early reduces stress and ensures that a student does not miss a deadline or miss out on any opportunity.”

Interested individuals can visit gotocollege.uark.edu for more information about the Free Application Days event and test optional admission.