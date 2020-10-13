University of Arkansas to hold in-person graduation ceremonies in December

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas will host in-person fall commencement ceremonies in December to recognize graduates from the spring, summer, and fall semesters.

According to a news release published by the university on Tuesday, the ceremonies will require appropriate social distancing and mask-wearing, as well as other safety precautions set by the Arkansas Department of Health.

“It has been a challenging year for all of us, so I’m really looking forward to fall commencement and the opportunity to recognize our graduates who all worked hard to make it to the finish line,” said Chancellor Joe Steinmetz. “While seating will be limited, I couldn’t be happier that our plans include family and guests as a part of this important milestone event.”

The 2020 Commencement schedule is available on the Office of the Registrar’s website.

By the end of November, students will be assigned a time to attend their ceremony and will receive six tickets for their family and guests for that time slot.

These tickets will be required to attend, and seating will be limited to graduating students and their guests.

The number of ceremonies for each college will depend on the number of students who register to attend the ceremony, according to UA.

All 2020 degree graduates and candidates should have received an email from noreply@marchingorder.com with information on commencement and a link to the commencement registration website.

2020 FALL COMMENCEMENT SCHEDULE

Thu, Dec. 17

All University (only graduate and law students recognized), Bud Walton Arena

4 p.m and 6:30 p.m.

Fri, Dec. 18

Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, Bud Walton Arena

1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. College of Engineering, Barnhill Arena

1:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19