University of Arkansas to remain closed Thursday due to inclement weather

Old Main UA on Valentine’s Day. Courtesy Olivia Smith

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas announced Wednesday afternoon that campus will remain closed Thursday, February 18 due to inclement weather.

Face-to-face classes and bus service will be suspended through Thursday.

Essential services such as resident dining halls and and safety services will continue.

The Arkansas Union and HPER will be open on a limited basis from Noon to 5:00 p.m.

Students are encouraged to contact their professors regarding the status of remote and hybrid classes.

