University of Arkansas updates travel and event guidelines

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas announced Thursday that remaining restrictions have been lifted regarding university-sanctioned and coordinated domestic travel for students, faculty and staff.

International travel to locations with high level travel advisories or travel health notices is restricted, however, in accordance with U of A Academic Policy.

As a result, some international study programs, including those at the U of A Rome Center, will resume.

Event policy has also been adapted to allow in-person gatherings.

University officials said large gatherings, especially indoors, continue to be discouraged but may be held while prioritizing caution and safety. Online and virtual events continue to be encouraged.

“We expect our community to use good judgment to help protect themselves and those around them when planning and attending on-campus gatherings,” said John Thomas, University Communications Manager.

For the full details on the U of A’s updated COVID-19 policy, visit the university’s website.

