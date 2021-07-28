University of Arkansas will keep Fulbright statue, name in current place

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees met Wednesday morning for a special meeting and voted to keep the name and place of the J. William Fulbright statue on the campus of the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

On Tuesday, President Donald Bobbitt recommended keeping the name and place of the statue of the former senator. He directed the university to add context to the statue in its current location in front of Old Main.

“If a path presents itself at a later time to consider the relocation of the statue that is consistent with state law, the Board can revisit this issue,” Bobbitt wrote.

The recommendation by former Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz was to move the statue elsewhere on campus but keep the name of the college.

The Board of Trustees also approved the resolution of renaming Brough Commons.

