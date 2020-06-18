UPDATE: 164 inmates, 13 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Benton County Jail

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway held a press conference to provide an update on COVID-19 in the Benton County Jail.

Sheriff Holloway reports that 164 inmates tested positive for COVID-19. Holloway says that 163 of the inmates are asymptomatic.

The other person had underlying health issues and is being treated at a local hospital.

Holloway also says that 13 employees tested positive for COVID-19 and they are “isoloated to a couple of areas.”

The Benton County Jail has nearly 300 employees, according to Holloway.

On June 13-14, an employee and an inmate tested positive and were asymptomatic.