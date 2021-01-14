UPDATE: Bodycam footage helps clear Bentonville police officers after deadly shooting

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Newly-released bodycam footage helps clear three Bentonville police officers after a deadly shooting.

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith says Sgt. Brent Farrer, Officer Kyle Putnam and Officer Tyler Sharp were justified in the use of deadly force.

Smith said this body camera footage proved the officers responded appropriately when they shot and killed 37-year old Brian Williams on Sunday.

Smith said Williams’ mother called the police after he attacked her and his father. When officers arrived, Williams ran at them with a knife.

“The body camera clearly shows that he was holding a knife and officers, had they not responded, certainly would have been stabbed by Brian Williams,” Smith says.

While he’s still waiting on final reports from Arkansas State Police on the investigation, Smith said the body cam video was evidence enough