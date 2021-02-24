UPDATE: Springdale Police find missing teen

UPDATE: Springdale Police have located the missing teen. He is back with his guardian.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Police are asking the public to assist in finding a missing teen.

Donovan Willis, 16, was last seen around 2:00 p.m. in the area of Springdale Country Club on South Thompson. Willis is 5’9″ and weighs around 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Willis is developmentally delayed and has the mind of an 8 year old, according to police. He has a medical condition that requires medication that he does not have with him.

He was last seen wearing black pants, blue “Henley” style long sleeve shirt and grey or khaki lace-up boots.

Willis walked away from his caretaker and was last seen walking west towards the country club’s golf course.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about Willis’ whereabouts is asked to call the Springdale Police Department at 479-751-4542 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 479-750-8139

