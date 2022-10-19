ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is cautioning boaters of low water levels at Beaver Lake.

According to a release, less than-average rainfall this summer has led to lower lake levels. Although low, USACE says this is within the normal operation of the dam for flood risk management and hydroelectric power production.

Boaters are urged to take extra safety measures as some areas may encompass underwater obstacles such as land points, tree stumps, rock formations, and standing timber.

The release advises boaters to slow down, wear life jackets, use depth finders or other navigation resources, stay in main river channels, give the shoreline a wide birth and be especially careful at night.

Information on water levels can be found on the Little Rock District website at www.swl.usace.army.mil by clicking on the water level button or by using the district smartphone app that can be found by searching “USACE Little Rock” in all major app stores.